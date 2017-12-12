Christmas Gift Guide: Speakers for those Xmas tunes

It's Christmas, Last Christmas, Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. There are so many great Christmas songs that you need to enjoy them wherever you go. Here are 10 great speakers to enjoy Christmas tunes now and then so much more after.

Share your love of the Star Wars movies, including the up-coming The Last Jedi, with these Star Wars Bluetooth speakers (above). Available in three designs, you can choose from the head of a Stormtrooper, C-3P0, or Darth Vader. Standing around 32cm in height, the speaker features two tweeters and a 10W ported subwoofer. There's also an AUX in if you don't want to use The Force (aka Bluetooth) to connect your device.

This ultra-compact speaker is covered in high-quality Kvadrat textile giving it a plush Scandinavian look that screams quality. A 360-degree sound experience with three powerful drivers, this might be the smallest loudspeaker in the Vifa range, but it still packs full-bodied sound that is bound to impress.

Bluetooth aptX and DLNA compatible, this handbag sized Danish designed Bluetooth speaker is covered in kvadrat and offers great sound and a long battery life making it perfect for listening to music around the house or on the go. Available in a range of colours, it comes with NFC pairing, force balanced woofers and DSP signal processing.

Sporting the classic Marshall amp design, this Bluetooth speaker offers a well-balanced audio with a clear midrange and extended highs. Its powerful deep bass seems to defy the laws of nature for its small size. The Acton's custom control 3 analogue interaction knobs allows you to fine tune it to the exact sound you desire. A 3.5mm headphone socket allows you to connect non-Bluetooth devices too.

This vinyl clad Bluetooth speaker from iconic brand Marshall packs a real punch delivering one of the loudest speakers in its class. The analogue knobs allow you to fine-tune the controls to your personal preferences while the guitar-influenced leather strap enables easy and stylish travel, something you'll be using a lot given its 18-hour battery life. There's a 3.5mm jack input for when you don't want to use Bluetooth.

The Woburn is designed with loud in mind and you'll quickly hear by its performance that it holds true to the Marshall name. This loudspeaker hits high trebles cleanly, handles low bass with ease and has a clear, lifelike mid-range. The analogue treble, bass and volume knobs give you custom control of your sound and features an optical cable socket to connect to a range of devices like your TV or streaming box.

Designed to sit neatly in front of your TV on a bench, in a gap within a cabinet or mounted on the wall the DM5's minimal, yet premium design, including glass top, help it to fit into most interiors. Whatever your audio source is, it will be fired into the room with 120 Watts of power behind it in a 2.1-channel configuration. A range of sources can be connected to the DM5, too, via digital optical, digital coaxial or an analogue line-in.

Sonos is one of the best multi-room speaker systems around – and there’s a British accessories brand that can help you get even more from it. Flexson who makes all manner of high-quality wall brackets, stands, and more to allow you to put your Sonos speaker where you want rather than on a shelf or worse, the floor. With options for every Sonos product - including the new Sonos One - you're bound to find something that fits your needs.

With up to 20 hours of playback time, the Touring S is ideal for the garden, the park, the beach, and for different rooms in the house. When not streaming hundreds of FM/DAB+ radio stations in pristine quality, music lovers can connect via Bluetooth or directly with a 3.5mm jack to enjoy their prized album collection. A precision-engineered aluminium design completes the picture.

Who let the dogs out? You might just have the answer with the Aero Bull Nano speaker that packs a striking French Bulldog-based design and 10 Watts of power. The speaker moves with you for 6 to 8 hours of autonomous play thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery and it's available in three statement colours: white, glossy red and matte black.

