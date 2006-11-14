  Fog-free mirror with speakers for your shower

Fancy something a bit more grand in your bathroom than the old waterproof clock radio/CD player in the shower? How about a tri-fold wireless MP3 Shower Mirror instead?

For those who don’t mind a chunky mirror in their shower, this might be just the thing to let you listen to music as you brush your teeth. It comes with an FM transmitter to plug into your portable music device or PC, which can be up to 100ft away from the mirror itself.

The speakers are waterproof, and the mirror also conceals an FM radio and clock. Incorporated lights help you avoid nicks while shaving, while the mirror promises to stay flog-free.

The device weights 2 pounds, and requires four AA and two AAA batteries to work. It secures to your shower walls with suction cups or adhesive tape.