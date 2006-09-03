  1. Home
IFA 2006: Harman Kardon launch Go and Play iPod speaker

Harman Kardon has announced the launch of a new portable iPod speaker system at IFA 2006 in Berlin, Germany.

Called the Harman Kardon Go + Play, the portable iPod "sound station" has been designed to allow the iPod to lie flat, keeping it safe and secure.

The Harman Kardon Go + Play features a stainless-steel handle, touch volume and mute controls, and an RF remote. The remote controls volume, track selection and iPod menu controls at a range of up to 30 feet, even through walls.

Combining bi-amped digital amplification, DSP (digital sound processing) and Ridge and Atlas transducers, the device is powered by eight D cell batteries for up to 18 hours of continuous playback. Alternatively users can opt to use the AC power adapter included in the box.

Play provides an S-video connection, allowing users to connect to a TV or monitor to watch video from an iPod.

Offered only in black, the Harman Kardon Go + Play has a suggested retail price of €349 and will be available at major retailers starting in November.

