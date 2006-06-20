Logic3's newest i-Station features eight speakers in one compact unit

Get more from your iPod with Logic3's range of speakers.

The company, whose devices have received official "Made for iPod" certification by Apple, has released three new speakers: i-Station8, i-Station7, and i-Station3.

The i-Station8 is the top-of-the-range model with no less than 8 Vertical-Line-Array speakers, an active subwoofer, and a bass radiator for surround sound.

The system also features a blue LCD panel for displaying track information, and is bundled with a remote control.

Not only can you play music from the i-Station8, you can also hook it up to your TV to display video or photos from your iPod.

The device is also compatible with other MP3, MiniDisc, and CD players thanks to its 3.5mm stereo line-in, and is powered either by six AA batteries or from the mains.

The i-Station8 is available from the end of June for £99.99.

The i-Station7 is an upgrade to the original i-Station, but now includes a remote control and universal dock for any iPod with dock connector. It has an in-built sub-woofer and 3D surround sounds, and is yours for £59.99.

The lowest-priced i-Station, at £29.99, is the i-Station3. Small and lightweight, making it ultra-portable, the speakers are also a docking station for your iPod.