  i-deck goes black to follow the crowd

Jumping on the now “black” bandwagon, Monitor Audio has launched a gloss black version of its speaker set for the iPod.

The new black i-deck will work with both the iPod and iPod nano although they don't have to be black to fit.

The black i-deck will be exclusively available via Apple online www.apple.com/uk from 24 February to 23 March for a promotional price of £199 and then from all the usual high street chains for £249 from the 1 April

Identical to the original bar the colour the new black i-deck and comes with two large speakers and a remote control.

The i-deck fits the iPod 3G, 4G, 5G (video), mini, photo and nano.Plus there's an audio input so users can choose to listen to music from other audio devices such as an iPod shuffle, MiniDisc player or Walkman.

If however black isn't your colour the company is also offering customers the chance to change the speaker grilles which easily fit over the i-deck's speakers to pastel pink, black or ice blue for £14.99 per pair.