Pillow's secret speakers promise to surround you in sounds
A pillow that has two built-in secret speakers that you can connect to an MP3 player or portable Discman has been launched by the RNID in the UK.
The pillow, which promises to “surround you in sound” is available from the organisations Solutions catalogue and is recommend by the RNID for listening to audio books or even Podcasts.
The product was originally developed to help relieve symptoms of tinnitus - the medical term for a ringing sound heard in the ears or in the head - but is also ideal for anyone who wants to fall asleep listening to their favourite tunes in bed without using uncomfortable headphones.
The Sound Pillow costs £24.50, however those looking for a cheaper alternative can opt for a standalone pillow speaker without the pillow.
The tiny speaker can be used with most audio equipment incorporating a 3.5mm headphone socket. The model offers adjustable volume using a rotary dial and costs £5.95.
- Sonos holding 'You're better than this' launch event in June, but for what?
- Sonos is readying a new smart home speaker with voice control
- Apple AirPlay 2: What is it, how does it work and what devices are supported?
- Sonos confirms AirPlay 2 support will come to these three speakers
- Q Acoustics intros revamped 3000i Series speakers from £199
- Ultimate Ears confirms updates for Blast and Megablast speakers, with greater control for Spotify
- The best Bluetooth speakers 2018 including top portable speakers for the garden
- The best turntables for Record Store Day 2018
- Hay Sonos One collection will offer the smart speaker in all manner of colours
- B&O Play launches Beoplay P6 as a powerful, portable Bluetooth speaker
Comments