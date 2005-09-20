  PodGear bring the PocketParty to the iPod nano

Podgear to our knowledge, win the prize for the first external set of speakers designed specifically for the new iPod nano. The PocketParty for iPod nano is the newest member of the PocketParty family.

Weighing 38 grams and the size of a fun-size Mars bar, the PocketParty for iPod nano boasts 1 watt of stereo output from just two tiny angled speakers.

The PocketParty for iPod nano comes complete with removable desktop stand, is completely cable free and runs for up to 10 hours from a single AA battery.

The volume is controlled directly from the iPod nano.

The PodGear PocketParty for iPod nano will be available from all PodGear retailers and resellers within four weeks priced at £24.99.

Podgear are working on complete range of accessories for the iPod nano and plan to announce these in the coming weeks.