Audio brand Pro-Ject has partnered with British fashion brand Fred Perry for a range of special edition vinyl decks in classic colours.

Fred Perry is best known for its Mod and heritage clothing. It's been synonymous with the British music scene for many decades, so a branded turntable seems a natural fit.

The Fred Perry x Pro-Ject Record Deck comes in three colours - which any Fred Perry shirt fan will already know and love. You can get it in black and champagne, maroon, white and ice, and white, ice and navy.

The acrylic platter mat is also adorned with the iconic Fred Perry laurel wreath, as found on the front of its clothing.

The deck itself is based on two Pro-ject models - the Essential III and Debut Carbon EVO. It has an adjustable phono pre-amp built-in, with a pre-set aluminium tonearm, and pre-installed Ortofon OM 10 cartridge. The stylus is an elliptical diamond,

Naturally, it can spin records at either 33 or 45 RPM, using an external belt drive. There's also a clear plastic cover to keep the deck dustfree.

You can order the Fred Perry x Pro-Ject Record Deck from the Fred Perry website now for £450. It's also coming to other regions soon, including the US for $610.