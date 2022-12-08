The Devialet Dione Opéra de Paris is a very special soundbar

(Pocket-lint) - A good soundbar not only sounds great but looks the part, too. There's no denying that the Devialet Dione Opéra de Paris delivers on that last point.

If the name rings a bell, it should - we reviewed the now-boring black version of the Devialet Dione speaker previously. We already thought that it looked good thanks to its super-clean aesthetics and its powerful performance made for a good time, especially when watching movies.

Now, it looks better than ever. The features are still the same, though, That means there's a single HDMI port with eARC and wireless connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect. And while there's no remote in the box, you do get an app to use.

As for those looks, the main point of interest is a 22-carat moon gold central plate that was apparently "inspired by the gilded interiors of Paris’ Opéra Garnier". Sounds good. Looks even better!

But as you might expect, that kind of thing doesn't make for a cheap soundbar. The £1990 asking price was already a little on the high side for most. So the new £2400 / $2900 price isn't going to get too many people diving for their wallets. Except to maybe hide them.

It's a shame too because that central plate does look amazing and the equally-central spherical tweeter is definitely a talking point. But at this price you could probably just talk about the money that's still sitting in your bank account instead.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.