(Pocket-lint) - Cleer has a reputation for delivering big sound at a low price point, particularly with its noise-cancelling headphones.

Now, the brand is taking this knowledge and applying it to a new Bluetooth speaker called Scene.

Cleer says that its Scene speaker sets a new standard in its category for crystal clear, hi-fi quality audio on the move.

The speaker is said to deliver "audio with a focus on clarity and definition, paired with tight bass that punches for an energetic and rhythmic listening experience"

At a price of £99 or €119 in the UK and Europe, it's an exciting proposition and undercuts many of the big-brand offerings.

The speaker utilises dual 48mm neodymium dynamic drivers along with twin passive radiators to deliver a room-filling sound.

It's IPX7-rated for water resistance and is built with durability in mind, so partying outdoors presents no issues.

The speaker offers 12 hours of playback on a charge and has a built-in noise-cancelling microphone for taking calls.

Scene has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity along with a 3.5mm aux input, meaning that it can connect to a wide variety of sources.

If you're keen on picking one up, it is available from today in the UK and Europe on Amazon and Cleer's website.

Writing by Luke Baker.