(Pocket-lint) - Devialet has announced its first portable smart speaker, the Devialet Mania, which looks to bring the brand’s design and engineering know-how to a much smaller footprint.

With a compact spherical design that measures just 170mm tall, the Devialet Mania is able to deliver sound around 360°. However, proprietary active stereo calibration enables that sound to adapt to suit the Mania’s surroundings, ensuring it sounds its best at all times.

It does this through the use of four microphones and embedded machine learning, helping the speaker to understand exactly where it is playing from. Put it in the middle of the room, and its angled drivers know they are free to deliver audio around 360°, but place it against a wall and the drivers at the back will adapt to reinforce the speakers at the front instead.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

There is no calibration mode to go through each time you change its position either, it happens automatically within seconds of the speaker being moved.

Best speakers for PC gamers 2022: All the sound and RGB lighting you could ever need By Adrian Willings · 28 September 2022 If you're not a fan of gaming headsets and want to fill your room with the sounds of gunfire, engine roars and more then we've got you covered.

Creating the sound at the heart of the Mania are four full-range drivers, which sit beneath its woven fabric exterior, with two exposed subwoofers in the brand’s trademark push-push configuration - as seen in the Phantom speaker - on the front and back. The result is a compact speaker that can deliver frequencies from as low as 30Hz, all the way up to 20,000Hz.

It hi-fi chops don’t stop there. Of course wireless streaming is supported through the likes of Bluetooth 5.0, Airplay 2 and Spotify Connect, but there is also Wi-Fi on board, meaning you can stream high-res music up to 24-bit/192kHz through the Mania.

There’s also Amazon Alexa voice control built in, IPX4 water resistance rating and up to ten hours of battery life, with a handy built-in handle for moving it around. A charging dock is available separately (£69/$100), but otherwise it can be charged with a simple USB-C connection.

The Devialet Mania joins the company’s premium line up at a similarly premium price. It is available in black or grey for £690/$790, with a Paris Opéra edition, embellished with 24-carat moongold, costing £890/$990.

Writing by Verity Burns.