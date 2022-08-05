(Pocket-lint) - HMV has partnered with Henley Audio for a collector's edition turntable that is unlikely to be around long.

That's because the £399.99 HMV 100th Anniversary Turntable will be available in a limited run of just 300 units.

Based on the Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB turntable, the HMV edition features the retailer's centenary logo and the iconic "His Master's Voice" artwork by Francis Barraud that continues to stand the test of time.

It shows Nipper (the artist's brother's dog) listening to a phonograph.

The turntable itself sports a CNC-machied plinth with no plastic parts. It is solid too, with no hollow spaces inside to improve stabllity.

The platter is glass to also reduce vibrations that could otherwise impair audio performance.

"Over the past five years, our turntable range has grown substantially, offering every collector - from the casual listener to audiophile - a listening experience that works for them," said HMV's managing director, Phil Halliday.

"With our year-long 100th Anniversary celebrations coming to a close, we wanted to end with a nod to our heritage, and there was no better partner than Pro-Ject, whose stunning attention to detail results in incredible products for music fans."

The HMV 100th Anniversary Turntable will be available from 27 August 2022. Pre-orders are now open on the HMV website.

Writing by Rik Henderson.