(Pocket-lint) - The eco-conscious speaker manufacturer, House of Marley, has introduced a new family of Bluetooth speakers to bolster its expansive lineup.

The new range of Bluetooth speakers feature a natural bamboo finish and a fabric outer made from upcycled plastic bottles.

All of the speakers in the lineup can be paired together to create a more immersive stereo sound.

Sitting in the middle of the lineup is the Get Together 2, a mid-size portable Bluetooth 5.0 speaker with 40 watts of power.

A combination of full-range drivers and dual tweeters promises to deliver "rich, vibrant details from your favourite tracks".

It'll give you 20 hours of playback per charge, and once that runs out, it's got quick charging capabilities to juice it up in a flash.

IP65 dust and water resistance mean that it'll work great when jamming out at the beach or by the pool, too.

Next up is the Get Together 2 Mini, which offers many of the same features but in a smaller, more portable, package.

It's still got two full-range drivers up front, but the tweeters are swapped for dual passive radiators to provide the rumble that reggae fans crave.

You'll get a bit less battery life with the smaller model, with 15 hours per charge, but it also benefits from quick charge capabilities.

Finally, the brand plans to introduce a third speaker, the Get Together 2 XL, later this year.

The XL model will pack 4-inch woofers and 1-inch tweeters for an even bigger sound.

The Get Together 2 and Mini are available today online, and will be coming soon to stores including HMV. Pricing is as follows:

Get Together 2: £249.99

Get Together 2 Mini: £149.99

Get Together 2 XL: £399.99

Writing by Luke Baker.