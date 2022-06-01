(Pocket-lint) - Austrian brand Pro-Ject Audio Systems has collaborated with legendary metal band Metallica for a limited edition vinyl deck for rock lovers.

The Metallica Limited Edition Turntable is shaped around the band's trademark logo design and mirror-finished for a reflective effect. The platter is made of glass to round off the aesthetic.

There's a diamond-cut aluminium sub-platter too, with the same material used for the S-shape 8.6-inch tonearm's base and bearing. It is tipped with a pre-adjusted, proprietary Pick it S2 C cartridge and SME headshell.

The deck also features gold-plated RCA connectors and height-adjustable metal feet.

Its precision belt-drive is coupled with an electronic speed control capable of 33 and 45 RPM, although a second belt is included for 78 RPM records.

Tracking force and anti-skating are fully adjustable.

The entire turntable measures 430 x 120 x 430mm and weighs 4.5kg.

"When you rock vinyl on this deck - nothing else matters," said Pro-Ject in a statement (referencing Metallica's 1992 classic).

The Metallica Limited Edition Turntable will be priced at £1,149 when it arrives in August 2022.

Pro-Ject Audio Systems turntables are available through Henley Audio in the UK. You can check out the range of different decks and products on its website.

Best Alexa speakers 2022: Top Amazon Echo alternatives By Britta O'Boyle · 1 June 2022

Writing by Rik Henderson.