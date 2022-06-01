Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Metallica Limited Edition vinyl deck looks ideal for rock-loving audiophiles

- Coming August 2022

- Priced at £1,149

(Pocket-lint) - Austrian brand Pro-Ject Audio Systems has collaborated with legendary metal band Metallica for a limited edition vinyl deck for rock lovers.

The Metallica Limited Edition Turntable is shaped around the band's trademark logo design and mirror-finished for a reflective effect. The platter is made of glass to round off the aesthetic.

There's a diamond-cut aluminium sub-platter too, with the same material used for the S-shape 8.6-inch tonearm's base and bearing. It is tipped with a pre-adjusted, proprietary Pick it S2 C cartridge and SME headshell.

The deck also features gold-plated RCA connectors and height-adjustable metal feet.

Its precision belt-drive is coupled with an electronic speed control capable of 33 and 45 RPM, although a second belt is included for 78 RPM records.

Tracking force and anti-skating are fully adjustable.

The entire turntable measures 430 x 120 x 430mm and weighs 4.5kg.

"When you rock vinyl on this deck - nothing else matters," said Pro-Ject in a statement (referencing Metallica's 1992 classic).

The Metallica Limited Edition Turntable will be priced at £1,149 when it arrives in August 2022.

Pro-Ject Audio Systems turntables are available through Henley Audio in the UK. You can check out the range of different decks and products on its website.

