(Pocket-lint) - Audio Pro has announced a duo of wireless stereo speakers that can be connected as part of a multiroom setup or used as a stereo system for home entertainment and music.

The Audio Pro A28 speakers are bookshelf in style and come in a stereo pair. Each speaker sports a 1-inch tweeter and 4.5-inch woofer, with two Class-D digital amplifiers running the show.

There is an ARC-enabled HDMI input on one of them so you can connect the pair directly to a TV. They also feature Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, with AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Audio Pro's own multiroom platform supported. They are also certified for Spotify Connect.

An RCA output is also supplied if you want to hook up a separate subwoofer.

The Audio Pro A38 speakers are similar in terms of connectivity and audio capabilities but are floorstanding.

Both sets of speakers are compatible with a number of audio formats, including Apple Lossless, MP3, WMA, AAC and FLAC.

"Our systems, nicknamed 'soundbar-killers', have become very popular over the years. The stereo sound they offer is something you cannot achieve with a soundbar," said Audio Pro's CCO, Jens Henriksen.

"The fact that they also work excellently as part of a multiroom system for music, made it feel natural to take them to the next level, including equipping the A28 and A38 with three multiroom solutions in one, like our other multiroom speaker upgrades."

They will be available later this month in either black or white, priced at £550 / €600 / $600 for the A28 pair, £800 / €900 / $900.

Writing by Rik Henderson.