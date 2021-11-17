(Pocket-lint) - German brand Loewe has launched two new home speaker ranges in England.

The first is the Klang Mr series, a lineup of three multiroom speakers. The second is Klang S, which includes two new smart home speakers.

The Klang Mr series features three different-sized wireless speakers with multi-room functionality and support for the DTS Play-Fi wireless audio ecosystem as well as Apple AirPlay 2. The smallest, the Mr 1, has a 30W output and can be a rear speaker for the Klang Bar 5 soundbar with its included wall mount.

The Klang Mr 3 is a "bookshelf" speaker with 150W of output and three full-range drivers, a subwoofer, and two passive radiators.

The third speaker, with an output of 180W, is the Klang Mr 5. It is the largest, with its three tweeters, three full- range drivers, a subwoofer, and two passive radiators. It connects to your smartphone or device via Bluetooth (v4.2) and features touch-sensitive glass top panels and an LED display.

The Loewe Klang Mr 1 costs £299, while the Mr 3 is £549. They are available now. The Klang Mr5 will be available by the end of November for £649.

As for the Klang S-series, it's comprised of the Klang S1 and Klang S3. They offer Bluetooth wireless streaming, USB input, internet, FM and DAB/DAB+ radio, Spotify Connect, and access to streaming services including Deezer and Amazon Music. Both can be controlled either using the included remote or via the Loewe Radio app. They are available now in Harrods and Selfridges, starting at £399 for the Klang S1 and going up to £599 for the Klang S3.

The Klang S3 includes a CD player.