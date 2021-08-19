(Pocket-lint) - Q Acoustics has launched a wireless music system contained in stereo speakers that can stream lossless tracks over aptX HD Bluetooth 5.0.

All you need are the two wireless speakers and included remote to get Hi-Res-quality stereo audio (up to 24-bit/48kHz) from mobile devices and PCs with Bluetooth connectivity.

The Q Acoustics M20 system also supports numerous audio ins and outs, to use with a gaming computer set-up, TV or other cabled gadgetry. A USB input is also included.

A built-in amplifier provides up to 130W of power (2 x 65W), while each speaker couples a 22mm tweeter with a 125mm mid/bass driver.

This makes the system capable of decent bass levels and crisp, neutral mid-to-high frequencies (55Hz – 22kHz). You can also add an optional subwoofer to improve the bass response further, thanks to a sub out port.

Each speaker can be determined left or right, to better suit where your mains supply is based. They can also be mounted on optional floor stands, also available from Q Acoustics.

The Q Acoustics M20 wireless music system is available from later this month in Europe, priced at £399 in the UK, €499 centrally. It will also be available in the US from September, priced at $599.

You can find out more, including local stockist information, on Q Acoustics' own website.