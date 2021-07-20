(Pocket-lint) - While probably best known for its handbags, Louis Vuitton has dabbled in technology in the past, including both the smartwatch field and wireless earphones. Its latest venture comes in the form of the Horizon Light Up Speaker though.

The speaker is inspired by the company's Toupie handbag and while it looks a little like a handheld UFO, its bid to "reinvent the world of portable audio" sees its design worlds away from more traditional offerings like the Sonos Roam.

The Horizon Light Up Speaker is made from metal and leather with the Louis Vuitton signature LV logo and flower embossed in leather on top of the stainless steel gunmetal speaker grill.

A colourful lightshow appears on the top ring of the speaker when in use, synchronising to the beat of the music and featuring 23 LED digital versions of the Monogram Flower. The middle ring of the speaker has 12 LED engraved Louis Vuitton letters, while a tempered glass touch control bar sits vertically in the centre.

Inside, the Horizon Light Up Speaker has a 3-inch woofer and two 0.75-inch tweeters. It offers 360-degree sound when vertical and directional when on its side using the rubber feet and it offers a frequency range between 60Hz and 16kHz. There's Bluetooth on board, Apple AirPlay 2 and Qplay, and you'll find a few more features and functions when you use the Louis Vuitton Connect app.

Volume is controlled using the rotational knob that is synced to the light up LEDs, there are three microphones on board for voice calls and it is said to offer 15 hours of battery life.

Read for the bad news? The Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speaker costs $2890. It will ship between 31 July and the end of August.

