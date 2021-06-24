Ruark's latest Beach Hut Blue version of the R1 Mk4 looks super for summer

(Pocket-lint) - British audio specialist Ruark has announced another limited edition of its R1 Mk4 radio but this one is especially noteworthy - finished in a summery colourway called Beach Hut Blue which we really like.

It's sure to appeal equally to those who want quality tunes at the beach as well as those who want to recline in their deckchair while listening to Test Match Special.

The bad news is that you'll need to be quick if you want one, as the £229 R1 Beach Hut Blue will be limited to 1,000 units through independent dealers as well as John Lewis.

If you miss out on Beach Hut Blue, you can still pick up a Mk 4 in Espresso or our particular favourite, light cream.

As with other Ruark R1 Mk4 versions, it's designed to put sound quality first with a quality Class A-B amplifier with adaptive equalisation. There's also a bright OLED display with station and programme info that adjusts to different lighting environments.

While the R1 Mk4 is designed as a DAB Radio, it can also pick up FM if needed and connect to your phone via Bluetooth. There's also a USB-C port for charging and a switchable auxiliary input and headphone output.

Control is via Ruark’s well-known RotoDial, though there's a small remote control you can buy as an extra. There will also be a BackPack III rechargeable battery pack available for it soon.

Writing by Dan Grabham.