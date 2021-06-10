Audio Pro's P5 is its smallest portable speaker - and is splash-resistant

(Pocket-lint) - Swedish audio company Audio Pro has debuted a portable Bluetooth speaker. The P5 clocks in at 22cm long but will have its work cut out in a crowded portable speaker market - it has a relatively high price point of $150/£140. It does offer wind and water resistance though, so does have extra appeal than many rivals.

Designed for travel primarily, it's fairly lightweight at 500g and also has a wrist strap for easy carry. It doesn't have smart speaker features unlike some of Audio Pro's other speakers but, as is more usual for a speaker like this, it's a pure Bluetooth speaker. It's not that pocketable - it's 10cm wide for example - but is ideal for stashing in a bag or suitcase of course.

Audio quality should be fairly decent, with a 35W amplifier (Class D, 10W+25W) and custom-made 3.2-inch long-throw woofer, Audio Pro claims it offers "exceptional low-frequency response".

Audio Pro's Jens Henriksen explains: "We had many requests from our customers for a compact speaker that easily fits in a suitcase. While we already have several portable speakers in our range, the size of these has been better suited to carrying out into the garden or down to the beach."

Writing by Dan Grabham.