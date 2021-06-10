Audio Pro's P5 is its smallest portable speaker - and is splash-resistant

(Pocket-lint) - Swedish audio company Audio Pro has debuted a portable Bluetooth speaker. The P5 clocks in at 22cm long but will have its work cut out in a crowded portable speaker market - it has a relatively high price point of $150/£140. It does offer wind and water resistance though, so does have extra appeal than many rivals.
Designed for travel primarily, it's fairly lightweight at 500g and also has a wrist strap for easy carry. It doesn't have smart speaker features unlike some of Audio Pro's other speakers but, as is more usual for a speaker like this, it's a pure Bluetooth speaker. It's not that pocketable - it's 10cm wide for example - but is ideal for stashing in a bag or suitcase of course.
Audio quality should be fairly decent, with a 35W amplifier (Class D, 10W+25W) and custom-made 3.2-inch long-throw woofer, Audio Pro claims it offers "exceptional low-frequency response".
Audio Pro's Jens Henriksen explains: "We had many requests from our customers for a compact speaker that easily fits in a suitcase. While we already have several portable speakers in our range, the size of these has been better suited to carrying out into the garden or down to the beach."