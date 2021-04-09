Audio Pro's C10 Mk II is a new AirPlay 2 and Google Cast multiroom speaker

(Pocket-lint) - Swedish brand Audio Pro has released its latest speaker - this time it's the C10 Mk II, a £360 multiroom speaker which now features compatibility with Apple's AirPlay 2 tech and Google Cast.

So you can stream whatever you want from your mobile device to the speaker.

You're able to connect up this speaker alongside others that use either Apple or Google's streaming protocols and so control them as a group or individually. You can also use it with Audio Pro's own app.

There are also now six preset buttons instead of three on the forerunning C10 model so you can quickly access favourite internet radio stations and other content.

The design is typically unfussy but you can change the appearance depending on your taste - just like many passive speakers, the front mesh attaches with magnets so you can choose to leave it in place or remove it. The speaker is available in three finishes - arctic white, storm grey or coal black.

Thanks to an aux port you can also connect up an additional audio product like a record or CD player, too, while Audio Pro says the sound has been tweaked thanks to upgraded components and the redesign of the bass reflex port.

The predecessor C10 is still available, too:

Audio Pro has designed and manufactured speakers since 1978 and its speakers are available in over 55 countries.

Writing by Dan Grabham.