(Pocket-lint) - Polk Audio has a new smart soundbar to help boost the muffled noise coming from the back of your TV.

The company claims the new £249/$249 React is the 'most advanced Alexa-enabled' device the area has to offer, featuring four far-field microphones to help pick up commands during loud playback, as well as support for Dolby Digital and STS 5.1 virtual surround sound.

Aside from the microphones, the Alexa-compatible device will also support the voice assistant's multi-room platform, meaning you can pair it with other Alexa speakers in your home and listen to the same music on them, for example. There's also integration with Alexa's voice calling and intercom features, as well as the standard Bluetooth support and ports for USB, TV optical and HDMI ARC.

Inside the 5.7 x 86.4 x 12.1cm bar, you can expect the pairs of 1-inch tweeters, mid-range drivers and 11 x 10cm passive radiator woofers to help bolster audio presets for music and movies, though you can enhance the experience even further by pairing the React with other Polk devices, too. Consider both the £159/$199 SR2 wireless surround speakers and £179/$199 React Sub if you want to build more of a proper surround sound setup.

All in all, it's a timely update for Polk's Alexa-enabled soundbar line, with the Command Bar now a few years removed from its release. And, as of now, those interested in adding it to their setup can pre-order ahead of the launch in mid-February.

However, while the React soundbar's design is much more attractive than its predecessor, and there are more advanced voice assistant features, the Command Bar is still a very viable pick for those who just want a basic Alexa soundbar - especially when you consider it comes packaged with a separate subwoofer for roughly the same price.

