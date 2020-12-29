(Pocket-lint) - The resurgence in vinyl record sales continues apace with the BPI revealing that 4.8 million LPs were sold in the UK alone in 2020.

Vinyl records now account for 18 per cent of album sales across all formats, and sales are at the highest level in almost 30 years.

The British Phonographic Industry even claims that vinyl makes nearly twice as much in revenue than music video streaming platforms, such as YouTube and Vevo.

Cassette sales have also seen growth, with a projected 157,000 albums being bought on tape in the last 12 months.

"In a year when all our lives have changed, music’s power to inspire has never been more evident. The immediacy and convenience of streaming make it the go-to audio format for most of our listening, but more and more fans choose to get closer to their favourite artists and albums on vinyl," said the BPI's chief executive, Geoff Taylor.

"It's remarkable that LP and audio tape sales should have risen at all given the challenges we’ve all faced. The surge in sales despite retail closures demonstrates the timeless appeal of collectable physical formats alongside the seamless connectivity of streaming."

The best-selling vinyl LP of 2020 was Rumours by Fleetwood Mac, with Oasis' (What's the Story) Morning Glory? in second.

Writing by Rik Henderson.