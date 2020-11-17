(Pocket-lint) - A smattering of Marshall's headphones and speakers have already hit the Black Friday sale, giving you an early opportunity to beat the crowd aiming to pick up some of the audio giant's coveted wares.

While we saw the company's smart speakers receive reductions during Amazon Prime Day last month, the first devices potential buyers can get their hands on at a discounted rate are the collection of Bluetooth speakers and headphones, both in-ear and around-ear options.

If you're after the speakers, you'll want to head to Amazon. The early price snips include the Stockwell II (reduced to $173.37, was $249.99), Kilburn II (reduced to $243.43, was $299.99) and Tufton (reduced to $294.99, was $399.99), with all combining the retro Marshall branding and design with excellent portability.

• Shop the Marshall Black Friday sale on Amazon

Amazon also has a saving to be had on the Marshall Minor II in-ear headphones, which have been reduced to $75.95 from $129. They feature 12-hour battery life, feature gold Marshall branding on the buds and offer music control through the panel on the connecting wire.

However, Best Buy has the goods for those who want an on-ear headphone design, with the Marshall Major III receiving a slash of $38, taking the asking price down to $111.

These are all really solid discounts - particularly if you've had your eye on some of Marshall's devices already - and also make for great gifts.

And while we wouldn't necessarily recommend waiting to pounce on these savings, given that there are always potential issues with stock, it is likely we see both these retailers continue to discount Marshall devices. Only time will tell if they continue to ramp up the savings.

Writing by Conor Allison.