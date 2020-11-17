Q Acoustics drops prices on key passive speakers ahead of Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - British audio specialist Q Acoustics has announced some excellent UK deals ahead of Black Friday 2020.

The deals are centered around the company's passive speaker range although it also has brand new active speakers, too. If you're in the market for some speakers to go alongside a basic amp and turntable setup then look no further. The 3010i and 3020i are perfect for this, especially if you're fairly short on space.

The speakers are available in several different finishes including walnut, white and carbon black.

Further up the list is the 3050i floorstanders that have a £50 reduction. Like other Q Acoustics speakers, these include point-to-point bracing inside for strength and to reduce vibrations. They're powerful too, with twin 165 and 22mm drivers. Check out the prices below:

Writing by Dan Grabham.