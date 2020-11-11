(Pocket-lint) - Our favourite digital radio from Ruark, the R1, has received a design overhaul for its fourth-generation: the Ruark Audio R1 Mk4.

Ruark released its first R1 radio way back in 2006. A lot has changed in the 14 years since. Most prominent is that the Mk4 radio moves away from the wooden frame of old and replaces it with a moulded polymer form instead - it's only the front grille that's metal, a little nod to this radio's original roots.

What hasn't changed, however, is Ruark's 'Rotodial' control set, found atop the radio. This rotational control, flanked by additional control buttons, allows for simple and intuitive adjustment of source and volume controls.

The R1 Mk4 is more than just an FM and DAB radio, with a Bluetooth receiver, USB-C charge/playback port, 3.5mm AUX input, each ensuring you can play your own music as you please.

However, don't expect to find Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, or voice assistant controls here. A shame, really, as so much of the competition is now set to deliver such connected features at a similar price point.

The Ruark Audio R1 Mk4 will be priced £229 in light cream lacquer with ash grille or espresso lacquer with walnut grille finishes.

Writing by Mike Lowe.