(Pocket-lint) - Marshall's popular Acton II smart speaker has been selling like the proverbial hotcake during Amazon's Prime Day event - and it's now back in stock in the form of a Lightning Deal.

So, if you're looking to fill that gap on your shelf with a classic-looking Marshall, look no further - at the time of writing, the Acton II is back available for $169.99, a huge step down from the usual asking price of $299.99.

• View the Marshall Acton II deal at Amazon - available for $169.99

That lets you instantly zap 43% off an Alexa speaker that can complement your smart home operation for years to come. It doesn't even matter that this device is a couple of years old, either, since it offers one of the very few smart speaker designs that simply refuses to go out of fashion.

In terms of other specs from the 5.9 x 10.4 x 6.3-inch device, there's multi-room compatibility, Bluetooth support and even a 3.5mm jack.

As we've alluded to, this is a speaker that's very unlikely to stay in stock for the duration of its Lightning Deal, so you'll have to strike quickly if you're serious about adding this to your collection. Go on, before you're sorry.

Writing by Conor Allison.