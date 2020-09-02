Harman Kardon Citation 200 is a serious portable speaker with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Google Assistant

(Pocket-lint) - Harman Kardon has revealed the latest speaker in its Citation series and this time around the emphasis is on portability, with a good looking carry handle on top and familiar easy-clean Kvadrat wool fabric finish.

The Harman Kardon Citation 200 - first spotted at this year's CES in January - is not only a Bluetooth speaker though, but a smart speaker with Wi-Fi and Google Assistant. As such it's a key competitor to the Sonos Move and is also IPX4 splashproof so it doesn't matter if it gets caught in a shower.

With a 1-inch tweeter, 5-inch midrange drivers and dual radiators for pumping bass, Harman suggests it'll deliver HD audio quality and we're looking forward to hearing it ourselves. As well as Chromecast support - which you'd expect with Google Assistant - the Citation 200 also has Apple AirPlay on board as well for flexibility.

Battery life isn't in the same class as many Bluetooth speakers at just eight hours, but we think it unlikely you'll be out and about with a larger device like this for quite that long - especially as many of these speakers will probably never leave the garden or patio.

Presumably, battery life is a little longer if you just use Bluetooth. However, if you do run out of charge you can just power up with the USB-C port.

The Harman Kardon Citation 200 will be available in grey and black in October for £299.99.

Writing by Dan Grabham.