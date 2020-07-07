Marantz intros Xbox Series X and PS5-compatible 8K AV receivers

Marantz has introduced 8K-ready amplifiers and AV receivers. With the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 on the horizon and 8K TVs growing in popularity, it's not surprising that AV companies are getting their ducks in a row ahead of an expected boost in demand.

Marantz follows sister company Denon in introducing 8K home cinema gear. There's a single AV receiver – the SR5015 – plus three AV amplifiers. All are compatible with 8K at 60hz and 4K at 120Hz for HDMI passthrough and boast 8K upscaling.

There's full support for HDR10+ and Dynamic HDR in addition to HLG and Dolby Vision, while source switching has been enhanced with Quick Media Switching (QMS) so there's no screen blackout when moving between sources. eARC continues to be supported.

The €999/£899 SR5015 features 7 channels (7.1 surround) with 180W supporting Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, while the €1499/£1,099 SR6015 has 9 channels (11.2 surround) and 185W and adds IMAX Enhanced, too.

The 9 channel 200W SR7015 (11.2 surround) adds AURO 3D while the flagship €3199/£2,799 SR8015 comes with 11 channel 205W amplifiers built-in, the promise of 13.2 surround, DTS:X Pro support and a copper-plated chassis for the best performance.

Naturally, they're all compatible with the Denon/Marantz HEOS multiroom tech as well as up to 24-bit/192-kHz ALAC, FLAC and WAV lossless files. It's also compatible with all the high-quality streaming services of course and there's a built-in phono stage for connecting a record player.

The range also features audio optimisation tech courtesy of Audyssey so that each speaker's output can be analysed for optimum sound quality.

The range will be available in August/September depending on the model.