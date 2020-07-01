If you love that classic Marshall amp styling, you might have seen the British audio company's range of portable speakers. Now there's a new addition, called Emberton, which is the smallest offering in the line-up.

It wouldn't be a Marshall speaker without that classic logo emblazoned on the front of the prominent black grille, which is exactly the design Emberton embodies.

Not only that, this small speaker is also IPX7 protected - meaning it's water-resistant to a metre depth for 30 minutes - so there's no longer the need to throw the TV in the pool, Mr Rockstar.

Marshall says Emberton uses "True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound" to deliver 360-degree coverage for optimum audio wherever the speaker is placed.

Unlike other Marshall speakers, however, there's no bass, mid and treble adjustment knobs in this smaller-scale design.

Add 20 hours of playtime from a single charge - there's a battery indicator up top to visualise how long is left - and this 0.7kg portable Bluetooth speaker looks like a rock-tastic little offering.

The Marshall Emberton is available to purchase now through the company's website, priced £129.99 (€149 in Europe, $149 in the USA).