Save $20/£20 on Google Nest Mini this summer

(Pocket-lint) - Google is offering a deal on the Google Nest Mini, the replacement for the Google Home Mini that was introduced last year.

Rather than being $49/£49, you can now pick one up for $29/£29.

Made from 35 per cent recycled plastic, the Google Nest Mini slots in underneath the standard Google Home speaker which will be replaced soon.

The Nest Mini has the same puck-like design as the previous version that was called the Google Home Mini although now there are four different colour options - Chalk, Charcoal, Coral and Sky. All are available with the discount from various retailers as you can see above.

The device relies on Google Assistant for access to music, news, searches and all the other things you can do with the Assistant.

Of course, you can ask Google pretty much any question you want, whether that's the current status of the weather, what appointments you have that day or what time the bus goes from the local stop.

You can also hang the Nest Mini on the wall should you choose - there's a built-in screw mount system.

Writing by Dan Grabham.