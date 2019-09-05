Braun Audio is back with a new range of classic-looking but modern LE speakers

Braun Audio is a well-known name in European audio, but the moniker hasn't been used for audio gear for some time.

Now the company (or a version of it, at least) is reintroducing a range of speakers inspired by its 1950s speaker range. The different-sized LE01, LE02 and LE03 will be available in black and white from next month, aimed at the premium market. They have quite varied price points, ranging from a considerable $799/£749 for the LE01 to $379/£349.

Thankfully they have all the accoutrements you'd expect from one-box speakers of today, with Apple AirPlay 2 and Google's Chromecast Wi-Fi tech joining Bluetooth on the list of connectivity options.

Naturally, you can also connect up other devices via a 3.5mm auxiliary input and you can stereo pair the speakers together, while they can be also used as part of a multi-room setup with both the Apple and Google ecosystems.

There are also dual microphone arrays so they can be used for voice; they're currently compatible with Google Assistant. The physical controls include an action button for the Assistant as well as the usual controls. Unusually for a third-party speaker, there's also a privacy button, too.

The speakers also have an accompanying app for finer control.

The Braun range is actually being made by Pure, responsible for many DAB radios of the past as well as the recent StreamR DAB+/Bluetooth and DiscovR Alexa-compatible portable speakers. The UK company has licensed the Braun name from its current owner, Procter & Gamble.