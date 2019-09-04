Definitive Technologies' Studio Slim soundbar has super looks and Chromecast, too

Definitive Technologies has revealed this stunning-looking Studio Slim soundbar, a 3.1 channel one-box option.

There's an HDMI ARC in (but no 4K HDR passthrough), while the soundbar is also Bluetooth and Wi-Fi including Chromecast-enabled so you can flip sound over to the Studio Slim easily, especially if you have an Android device.

And, of course, you can also connect the soundbar up to other Google-enabled devices in your home such as Google Home.

Sadly though, there's no AirPlay 2, though, which seems like a bit of a miss.

The Definitive Technology Studio Slim costs £999/$999 and will be available from early November onwards.

There are seven drivers inside the unit, including two one-inch Definitive Technology dome tweeters, four three-inch drivers and a beefy eight-inch subwoofer. You can adjust the centre channel level if you wish to elevate dialogue in the mix for TV shows or movies where the levels might not be quite right.

There are also presets for different types of environment, so there's a night mode in addition to music and movie modes.

It's certainly a stunning-looking soundbar compared to many rivals and has a compact form less than two inches thick. But it does seem expensive compared to other more well-endowed devices on the market.

Definitive Technologies is owned by Sound United, who also run the Denon, Polk and Marantz brands.