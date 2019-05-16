  1. Home
Vizio enters UK market with a boom, SB362An 2.1 soundbar first to arrive

Vizio Vizio enters UK market with a boom, SB362An 2.1 soundbar first to arrive
- Two drivers and dual subwoofers

- Bluetooth support included

US AV company Vizio is finally entering the UK market, with its first product to come to these shores being a sub-£150 soundbar.

The Vizio SB362An soundbar sports two 2.25-inch full-range drivers and dual integrated 3-inch subwoofers to add grunt to your TV's audio output.

It has in-built Bluetooth wireless support and DTS Virtual:X audio tech to heighten and widen virtual surround sound for sources.

It comes with an optical digital audio input (Toslink) to hook up to your TV, plus stereo analogue audio inputs and a USB port. You can either lay it flat on a TV stand or tabletop, or mount it on the wall, with the audio signature adjusting depending on orientation.

Vizio even includes a dedicated wall mount in the box if that's your choice.

The soundbar measures 914.4 x 132 x 53.3mm and you get an included remote control. It costs £149 in the UK and you can find out more on the company's website.

We hope it marks a the start of a wave of new Vizio products to cross the pond. It has carved a niche for itself in the US for making sound systems and TVs with good tech at very affordable prices.

