Ruark's latest Tempo radio is a collab with Linley (that makes it very expensive)

British audio firm Ruark has announced a collaboration with furniture designer Linley to produce the Tempo radio.

Althogh the devices have quite a stunning look and feature very ornate marquetry around the sides, the radio is really just a new version of the R1 Bluetooth Radio but with a stellar price tag to match its new decor - £1,295.

Again there's DAB+, FM and Bluetooth alongside an OLED display, auxiliary input and headphone socket. There's also Ruark's familiar RotoDial volume and source control on the top of the radio.

There's no doubt that the designs are impressive - with a goatskin-clad front panel - but the price premium is quite stunning compared to the standard R1 MK3, which costs £219.

The wraparound Linley marquetry is available in Submarine, Monday, Norwegian and Beret colourways.

Price aside, the Tempo radio looks like an excellent new model for Ruark - we're big fans of the R1 since it outputs stunning audio for its diminutive size. In our Ruark R1 MK3 review, we also praised the striking bass and attractive design.

We also reviewed Ruark's classy MRx streamer last year which we also praised for its high-quality design, build quality and sound.

The Tempo may be the first in a line of Linley-enhanced devices. Ruark adds that the Linley collaboration will "hopefully bring further desirable audio products in the future".