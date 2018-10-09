Devialet's new speaker is the Phantom Reactor, a £990 mini version of the original Phantom

Devialet has taken the wraps off the Phantom Reactor, a £999 compact version of its original Phantom speaker.

Devialet has been working on the new device for several years and has been granted 11 new patents in the process. It's essentially a complete shrink of the original Phantom speaker, now branded as Phantom Premier.

It's available in two versions, at 600W and 900W, with prices starting at £990. That contrasts with the Phantom Premier, which is available in different powered versions up to a whopping 4,500W. Read our full Devialet Gold Phantom review.

We've heard the Reactor in action (well, the 900W version) and we can confirm that it's absolutely barnstorming for the 21 x 16 x 17 cm size - you really can't quite believe the sound is coming from such a small device (full volume is some 98dB) with so little distortion.

As you can see, the Reactor shares some design language with its bigger siblings, but everything has been shrunk including elements like the power supply and circuitry inside the speaker.

Phantom Reactor can be used via Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Airplay, UPnP or through an analog or optical jack connection. There's also a dedicated app, although you'll probably end up controlling it through your usual music app. There are some touch controls on top, which you can see faintly in the image below.

Reactor will be available to pre-order from tomorrow, with an in-store release date to be announced in the coming weeks. The Reactor will be available from John Lewis, Amazon, Selfridges and Harrods.