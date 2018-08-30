  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker news

Harman Kardon introduces full Citation series of Assistant speakers

|
Pocket-lint Harman Kardon introduces full Citation series of Assistant speakers
Give your Sonos a stylish boost with these super Flexson mounts and stands
Give your Sonos a stylish boost with these super Flexson mounts and stands

- No word yet on US pricing or availability

Earlier this week, Harman announced a new speaker, the Citation 500, but now it's officially introducing the Citation series.

This series consists of the 500 (£580), as well as the One (£180), 100 (£280), 300 (£350), and Bar (£800) speakers. Of these five Citation devices, only the One and 100 offer touch control, though their just mono playback speakers, while the 300 and 500 speakers offer stereo, and the Bar offers 3.0 playback. They all come with built-in Google Assistant and support Chromecast, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

According to the Samsung-owned company, the Citation series offers the option to use the speakers individually or build a 5.1-channel surround sound system. They each feature multi-room capabilities, too. But the real star of the show is built-in Google Assistant, which allows you to cue up songs, ask questions, set reminders, etc. And, with Chromecast, you can cast from apps to these speakers.

The Citation series also includes a (£700) non-Assistant-enabled Sub with no touch control, as well as more smart Tower and Surround devices, which cost £2,200 and £400, respectively. Only the Tower has built-in Google Assistant, with support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

If any of this interest you, all the devices, which feature aluminum detailing and come in gray or black fabric, will be on display at IFA 2018 in Berlin. We hope to bring you a hands-on look soon. Any one within the line can be pre-ordered at Harman's website beginning in October.

PopularIn Speakers
Harman Kardon introduces full Citation series of Assistant speakers
Marshall Kilburn II is the portable Bluetooth speaker to rock out with
Harman Kardon Enchant wants to lure you away from the Sonos Playbar
Sony’s SRS-XB501G is a wireless speaker just begging to party
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge initial review: Sound as a pound
DTS Play-Fi gets Alexa Cast, to make posh streamer speakers better
Comments