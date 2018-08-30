Marshall has been carving a niche for itself with cool, classically designed headphones and speakers for a while - combining new technologies with old school form factors.

It continues that trend with the Marshall Kilburn II, a portable Bluetooth speaker crafted like a classic Marshall amp yet with high-res aptX support and 30 metres of wireless range.

It comes with a total of 36 Watts of power - one 20 Watt Class D amplifier for the woofer, with two 8 Watt Class D amplifiers for the stereo tweeters. That gives the speaker deep bass but, Marshall claims, a clear midrange and extended highs.

The company states that it is the loudest speaker of its class, which we would expect from the brand synonymous with some of the best guitar amps ever made.

The speaker boasts elongated battery life - quoted to last more than 20 hours on a single charge. It can be charged fully in just two-and-a-half hours, with just 20 minutes worth of charge able to give you around three hours of playback.

The Kilburn II is IPX2 water resistant, so good for use outdoors, and has analogue control knobs on the top for precise audio tuning - with bass, treble and volume twisters.

Available now in many countries around the globe, it is priced at £269 in the UK.