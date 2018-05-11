Polk Audio Assist is the company's first smart speaker, powered by Google Assistant

US audio manufacturer Polk Audio has used Google I/O to announce the Assist, it's very first smart speaker powered by Google Assistant.

It's not the first time the company has used Google's services in its products though, as the MagniFi series of soundbars can all be connected to Google Home and then controlled with your voice. Polk is also responsible for producing the first soundbar with Amazon Alexa built-in, in the Command Bar.

Without hearing the Assist, we can't comment fully on its audio performance, but Polk has been around for nearly 50 years now so does know a thing or two when it comes to sound. We'd therefore comfortably wager it will sound better than the Google Home. What we do know is that integrating Google Assistant will allow it to control some 5,000 smart home products, and it will one day be able to schedule appointments for you.

The Polk Audio Assist also has Chromecast built-in, meaning you can stream music from a range of services over Wi-Fi, and use it as part of a multi-room music system with other Chromecast-enabled speakers.

The Assist is also one of the first smart speakers to benefit from Android Things System-on-Modules, which means it will get regular security and feature updates directly from Google, and will do so automatically.

Michael Greco, Polk Audio’s global brand director said: "Polk Audio is committed to providing premium audio solutions enabled by the Google Assistant and Chromecast. With the addition of the Polk Assist smart speaker, consumers can easily add Google Assistant’s hands-free convenience and Chromecast’s hi-res multiroom audio streaming to their home,"