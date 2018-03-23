Como Audio launches multi-room system in the UK, including CD streaming
American audio company Como Audio has announced it's bringing its range of multi-room speakers, radios and music systems to the UK.
Multi-room audio: What is it and how do you get it?
The Como Audio range comprises four models: Musica (£649), a one-box music system with built-in radio and CD player; Amico (£449), a portable wireless speaker with a water resistant teak finish for use outdoors; Solo (£349), a small radio and speaker ideal for use in the bedroom or kitchen and Duetto (£449), a larger radio and speaker system that would be right at home in the living room.
All of the Como Audio products can stream to one another, including CDs played on the Musica, so you can have your favourite album playing in the living room and stream it to all other speakers around the home.
There is a companion app for iOS and Android that lets you control all aspects of the system: what speakers and systems to want play music. However Como Audio wants to make the system accessible to everyone, so each radio, speaker and system has physical buttons and a display so you can quickly switch between inputs and see what's playing.
Every product in the range has an optical input so you can plug them into your TV to boost the sound, and all have Spotify Connect built-in. The Musica also gets built-in access for Tidal, Napster and Deezer.
The Como Audio range is available now, with all products coming in a walnut finish as standard. Hickory, white and black finishes are available for a £50 premium.
