Geneva Touring/xS is a Bluetooth speaker with style and substance

Geneva Lab has unveiled the latest and smallest addition to its Touring range of portable wireless speakers and radios. The Touring/xS is, as its name suggests, extra small and so misses out on radio functionality to work solely as a wireless speaker.

As we've come to expect from the Swiss audio brand and the Touring range, the xS sports a gorgeous half aluminium, half leather design, that while being compact for portability, promises to deliver a sound that belies its diminutive dimensions. It also makes the speaker robust enough to survive being carried around in a bag without the need for a case.

Inside you'll find a Class D amplifier powering two front-facing active drivers and a passive bass radiator at the back to deliver some decent low-end oomph. Geneva confidently boasts that the Touring/xS can deliver "dynamic, deep bass and distortion-free sonics at high volume".

Connection to the speaker is via Bluetooth, which is enabled by clicking the dial on top, or if you'd rather you can connect via the 3.5mm analogue input. Battery life is rated at 20 hours, so should cater for even the longest of listening sessions, while a range of colours: red, cognac, white and black, ensure you can find a spot for it in your home. The Geneva Touring/xS will be available from December for £135.