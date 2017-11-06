Loewe goes mobile with the Klang M1 portable Bluetooth speaker

High-end German audio and TV manufacturer Loewe has announced the Klang M1, its first ever portable Bluetooth speaker. The company may have dialled down the dimensions compared to some of its other products, but hasn't scrimped on quality one bit.

The entire Klang M1 is housed in a stainless steel body with not a screw or fixing in sight and is available in silver, graphite grey and rose gold colour finishes.

Loewe has gone to great lengths to ensure an even colour distribution on the graphite grey and rose gold models by using a vaporising technique that sees the speaker being placed in a chamber, and a vapour cloud falls evenly over the speaker's surface. The plating on the rose gold model is said to be 10 times thicker than typical gold leaf plating, so it's certainly durable.

1/4 Loewe

But you're not only buying the Klang M1 for its looks, but for its sound too. Inside the stainless steel body are two mid/high speaker drivers and two mid/bass passive membranes. These work together in unison to produce what Loewe claims is "astonishing sound from such a small package".

Two Klang M1 speakers can be paired together for stereo sound, too.

The built-in rechargeable battery promises 12 hours of battery life and can be topped up completely in two hours. The Klang M1 can also double up as a hands-free speaker thanks to a built-in microphone.

The Loewe Klang M1 will be available from December for £169.