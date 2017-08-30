Google Assistant comes to three more speakers, including Panasonic GA10, plus LG appliances

Google is bringing Google Assistant to more third-party devices from manufacturers, including speakers and appliances.

The company revealed it partnered with Anker, Mobvoi, and Panasonic so that Google Assistant will be built directly into new speakers. One of the speakers is called Zolo Mojo, from Anker, which also makes the little Echo Dot competitor Eufy Genie. Anker described the Mojo as “entry-level smart speaker” with a $70 price. It’s a 5-watt speaker with two microphones and support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

It will be available in “late October”. We also know Panasonic's speaker is called GA10. It features two 20-mm soft dome tweeters, a 8cm woofer with a dual voice coil, and support for Bluetooth. It'll work with a Panasonic Music Control app, too. In terms of design, it has an aluminium case combined with the fabric mesh overlay. It will be available in the colours of black and white. No word yet on pricing.

There’s also the TicHome Mini from Mobvoi. It’s just as powerful as Google Home and any other Google Assistant-powered device, but it's small and portable and costs less than $100. It’s also compatible with Spotify, Nest, IFTTT, and other services, and it comes with an IPX6 rating, making it splash-proof. It has controls on the front, so you can adjust the volume and power it on, and there’s even a mic button.

It weighs about 276g, has a 2,600mAh battery, and will be available this winter in seven different colours. No firm pricing details as of yet. But all these speakers feature built-in far-field microphones so that they can detect voices from across the room and be activated as soon as they hear the “OK Google” wake phrase. They also all support multi-room audio and can be paired to Google Homes and Chromecast.

Google said it partnered with LG, as well, to bring Google Assistant to some LG appliances. Keep in mind, in May, GE said some of its appliances would integrate with Google Assistant. The lineup included refrigerators, dishwashers, laundry machines, etc. With the integration, users of Google Assistant or the Google Home device can use voice commands to, for instance, check on a load of laundry

LG's list includes "washers, dryers, vacuums, and more". Although details are still thin, LG said users of these appliances will get voice control through Google Assistant on Android, iOS, or a smart speaker. That means they will be able to say things like “OK Google, wash my clothes", “OK Google, start vacuuming", “OK Google, are my clothes clean?” or "OK Google, is the laundry done?”.

Google said more partnerships and integration with appliances-makers will be announced by the end of the year. It will even announce more third-party speakers in the coming days, though availability for these devices is not expected until later this year in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, and France.