Ruark Audio's R7 MKIII radiogram is all the music system you could ever need

British audio company Ruark Audio has announced the third-generation of R7 all-in-one audio system. First launched in 2013, the R7 has undergone numerous changes in its four year history, but along the way has retained its sensational looks.

It still very much resembles a narrow table, ideal for placing in your hallway or off to the side in your living room. This third-gen model has lost a bit of weight, so is slimmer than before, but it's still unmistakably an imposing beast...but in a good way.

It would be easier to list the audio sources that the R7 doesn't cater for, as it boasts an impressive list that will satisfy the audio newbie to the audiophile. DAB/DAB+ and FM radio tuners are built-in, and if you still can't find a station to listen to, the Internet radio will surely serve you well.

You also get a CD player and a turntable connection, for anyone still hanging on to music in a physical format, or there is Wi-Fi, aptX HD Bluetooth and Spotify Connect for wirelessly streaming from virtually any other source you can find.

If you want a hardwired connection, you'll be pleased to know there is a 3.5mm auxiliary input and a digital optical port for connecting to a TV.

1/3 Ruark Audio

While the R7 may look great on its four legs, an optional wall-mount will let you hang it on the wall, where it can double up as a soundbar to improve the sound from your flatscreen.

Ruark has given the R7 multi-room capabilities too, meaning it can wirelessly link up with the R2 music streaming system, or a forthcoming product the company is calling MRx.

Ruark's now customary RotoDial can be found on top, making it easy to navigate the plethora of connections and control music playback, and a radio-link remote mirrors the exact same functions. There is also of course a companion app for iOS and Android devices.

Ruark Audio says it has completely reworked the audio circuitry for this latest model, and it benefits from 30 plus years of knowledge. The R7 delivers a total of 160 Watts of power from its Class A-B amplifier, and this is connected to two 14cm dual concentric drive units and an integrated active 20cm long-throw subwoofer.

The Ruark Audio R7 radiogram is available now in Rich Walnut or Soft Grey lacquer finishes for £2,300.