Geneva Lab Touring S is all the radio you need in a compact, portable package

Swiss audio brand Geneva Lab has just unveiled a new range of portable radios called Touring S. They're designed and marketed as an entry level series, but don't scrimp on the features.

Being a radio first and foremost, you get both FM and DAB+ tuners; an FM antenna is cleverly hidden inside the body and can pop out at a moment's notice. Keen radio users among you will know DAB+ isn't available in the UK, but you'll still be able to pick up 'regular' DAB broadcasts.

But we live in an age of streaming, and the Touring S is more than happy to cater for the new generation by having built-in Bluetooth for wireless connectivity to smartphones and mobile devices.

Everything is packaged inside a portable body that's half precision-engineered aluminium and half leather, which is available in four colours: red, black, cognac and white.

Geneva is a bit of an expert when it comes to sound quality, and so the Touring S radio series has high-quality neodymium speaker drivers under the hood, which claim to deliver an "exceptionally wide frequency range and low distortion". The result is "rich and powerful sound that shines when listening to vocals".

The built-in rechargeable battery claims to provide up to 20 hours of playback time, depending on use, of course. If you don't want to listen to radio, and have an older device you want to connect via 3.5mm jack, then you're more than welcome, as there's a port on the back next to the charging input.

The complete range of colours will be on sale from April for £170.