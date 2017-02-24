Ruark Audio MR1 MK2 desktop speakers are redesigned for the digital age

The Ruark Audio MR1 desktop speakers are now four years old, so the company has decided it high time to give them an update. Much of the acoustic performance has been left the same, as Ruark believes they're already nigh-on perfect.

The drivers for example are the same as before, but Ruark has made changes to the crossover to help give the MK2 version a bigger sound than before, and one that "belies its modest size".

The new model also comes with an added digital optical input so you can connect external devices such as a Chromecast Audio or even your TV to help improve the sound. The optical input is available alongside apt-X Bluetooth for CD-quality streaming from compatible devices and an analogue input for connecting legacy devices including turntables.

Ruark Audio has made some style changes, too. Gone are the removable grilles of the MK1 model and in their place are fixed versions covered in British fabric, chosen for its aesthetic and acoustic properties.

The intuitive controller on top of the right speaker now features three LEDs to clearly display system status and the input currently selected. A new Soft Grey colour option is also available alongside the traditional Rich Walnut.

An optional BackPack II power pack is available to free the MR1 MK2 from the shackles of mains power and if the left stereo speaker is disconnected from the controlling right one, the latter can operate as a standalone unit. The Ruark Audio MR1 MK2 is available now for £330