Marantz's new Model 30 amp and streamer have a striking look

(Pocket-lint) - Marantz has just announced two new separates in an all-new Model 30 series and they certainly have a striking look about them. The design- which is available in both black and white - is designed to "celebrate and modernise" some of the signature design elements from legendary Marantz products of the 1950s through to the 1970s.

The new Model 30 range has been developed over the last three years at Marantz's manufacturing base in Shirakawa, Japan. There's an integrated amp and a matching streamer and SACD player, the 30n. Naturally, the SACD player can also play normal CDs as well as data discs while there's a USB DAC.

It also uses Marantz's proprietary SACDM-3L transport mechanism, too. Built-in HEOS means you can connect to other HEOS devices or stream high-quality audio from the likes of Tidal or Amazon Music HD.

The amp has dual power supplies for the pre-amp and power amp to ensure there are no fluctuations in power. while the transformer is shielded so there's no chance of noise being generated elsewhere.

The Marantz Model 30 Integrated Amplifier (£2,700) and Model 30 SACD 30n Network Audio Streamer and SACD Player (£2,700) will be available from early September.

Writing by Dan Grabham.