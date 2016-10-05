Porsche Design's first audio products have been made with KEF

Porsche Design, Porsche's premium-lifestyle arm, has turned to KEF to help it release it's first range of hi-fi audio products, not including the €2900 911 soundbar. The new products are the Gravity One; a wireless Bluetooth speaker; Space One, a pair of over-ear headphones and Motion One, a pair of wireless in-ear headphones and all have been designed at Porsche's Studio in Zell am See, Austria

The Gravity One Bluetooth speaker is made from a single piece of aluminium and sports a winged design. While Porsche Design has taken care of what the speaker looks like, British audio brand KEF has taken care of the innards, which comprise the company's proprietary Uni-Q technology to deliver 360 degree sound. There's also two force-cancelling auxiliary bass radiators positioned back-to-back to help keep unwanted resonance at bay, to leave you with "clean, natural bass".

You connect to the speaker via aptX Bluetooth or 3.5mm aux-in and the built-in battery claims to provide 10 hours of playback time. It's available now for £330.

The Motion One wireless in-ears have brushed aluminium housings and a black silicone neckband. KEF says the Motion One deliver "tight bass, spacious mid-range and crisp highs for a listening experience far bigger than their size". Connection is via aptX Bluetooth or you can fit an optional cable to handle high-resolution audio. The Motion One in-ears are water resistant and have a built-in battery for 10 hours of playback time. They're available now for £220.

Finally, the Space One over-ear headphones have active noise-cancelling technology to help block out external sound. KEF says the combination of 40mm drivers with 20mm neodymium magnets offers "smooth highs, lush mid-range and tight bass". The earpads are made from a breathable sweat-resistant leatherette with memory foam for added comfort. The Space One headphones are available now for £370.