You can now pick up Sonos speakers from an Apple Store

When you think music you more often than not think of the iPod and Apple, and when you think of multi-room you think Sonos. They’re two brands that dominate their market. And now they’ve formed a tight bond, as Sonos has announced its speakers are now available to buy through Apple’s online and retail stores.

The Play:1 and Play:5 are now available to buy through Apple.com in the US, but will be avaialble to buy from 468 Apple’s retail stores worldwide from October 5th. You should also see the speakers appear on Apple’s online store in “most markets outside the USA” between now and then.

If high quality products and sound quality weren’t enough of an incentive, anyone who buys a Sonos speaker from any of Apple’s retail channels will get a free 3 month membership to Apple Music, even if you’re already a Music subscriber.

Sonos says the best way to learn about its products is to actually listen to them and be guided through how they work. 140 Apple stores worldwide will have a demonstration area with the Sonos app running on an iPad Pro. Apple Music is available as a service to add through the Sonos controller app for iOS and Android and can give users access to exclusive content such as Frank Ocean’s latest album Blonde.

Sonos has been making people more aware of its products and improving its usability in recent weeks, as the multi-room music system can now be controlled via Spotify’s desktop and mobile apps and Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. The new features will be released as a beta in October, will a rollout planned soon after.