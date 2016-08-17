Pizza Hut in UK made a playable DJ pizza box and will give them out

Pizza Hut's latest marketing gimmick in the UK is pretty awesome - and techy.

The pizza chain has introduced the "world's first playable DJ pizza box". It's a real-life cardboard pizza box that turns into a touch-sensitive deck, complete with a mixer and other controllable buttons. Printed electronics maker Novalia helped Pizza Hut create this battery-powered contraption that will fully connect to your computer or smartphone over Bluetooth. It even works with pro DJ software like Serato DJ.

Pizza Hut released a video, embedded above, to demonstrate how the thing works. As Rinse FM's DJ Vectra shows, you can eat your pizza, then open up the box, turn on your paired device, and start scratching, rewinding, controlling pitch, and adjusting crossfade. But before you get all excited and think you can finally become a DJ for cheap, you should know this slipmat will be hard to get your greasy paws on.

Pizza Hut said it'll only give a small number of them away. Only five will be doled out across Pizza Hut's 350 UK restaurants. To find out where they will be available, keep your eyes on Pizza Hut's UK Twitter account.